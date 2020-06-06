Local nonprofit organization teams up with city for workforce development plan

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is investing in workforce development and is teaming up with different local organizations to create a new program.

The program will help people that are seeking a job by providing essential training and different resources.

The nonprofit organization, Project Quest, is one of the organizations participating in the new initiative.

“Our role will be to help bring people into a training pipeline, help them get the credentials or the education to be competitive for those jobs coming forward,” David Zammiello, president and CEO of Project Quest.

The initiative is part of the “COVID-19 Community Recovery and Resiliency Plan” passed by city council.

Project Quest has been helping people in San Antonio for about 28 years.

Rhiannon Reyes had just started nursing school when she first heard about the nonprofit organization.

“Project Quest helped me financially pay for school, but I think the most important part was, you know, the emotional, the emotional support that they gave us,” Reyes said.

Reyes is a registered nurse and nursing school instructor and credits Project Quest for her success.

Zammiello said over the next few weeks they will be meeting with the city and different partners to finalize the new initiative.

