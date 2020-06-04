City Council approves $191M ‘Recovery & Resiliency Plan’ to help families impacted by COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council passed a $191 million Recovery and Resiliency Plan Thursday in an effort to help residents struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan will use a mix of federal and city dollars for programs such as job training, rent assistance, small business grants and internet access for students.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the plan will serve as an opportunity for the city to move past where it was before the pandemic began.

“...This is where we put our money where our mouth is, which is why we’ve got to double down on the people in this community, the small businesses in this community — the businesses that are essential in this post-COVID-19 economy right now,” Nirenberg said.

The plan was approved despite numerous people urging council members to delay the vote.

Several organizations, such as the Texas Organizing Project, said there had not been enough opportunity for community input.

