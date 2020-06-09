2 popular Gruene restaurants, 1 New Braunfels bakery temporarily close after employees test positive for COVID-19

New Braunfels – Two popular restaurants in Gruene and a local bakery in New Braunfels aren’t taking any chances after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar announced on social media that they would be closing temporarily to sanitize and clean the restaurant.

The posting stated that the employee had no symptoms while at work, but developed them during their time away.

Gristmill plans to reopen by Friday, June 12.

Down the street from Gristmill, Mozie’s is dealing with the same issue. They announced on June 3 were closed to clean and sanitize after an employee notified them they tested positive for COVID-19.

The last date that the employee worked was May 28.

A posting on social media does not state when they will reopen back up.

In New Braunfels, 2Tarts Bakery also closed to do additional cleaning and sanitizing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. They made their announcement on June 7 and plan to reopen by this Thursday, June 11.

These aren’t the only businesses that have had to shut down in New Braunfels and Gruene. Recently McAdoo’s Seafood Company was closed because of an employee testing positive. They have since reopened.