Bexar County DA explains reasons for not reopening SAPD shooting cases

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales has rejected a call to reopen the cases of two black men who were shot and killed by San Antonio police officers in recent years.

“Nothing about the facts of these cases, nothing about what’s in the files, is going to change by us reopening these cases,” Gonzales said Tuesday, referring to the deaths of Marquis Jones and Charles Roundtree.

The two men were shot and killed in separate incidents.

Gonzales said that though previous administrations prosecuted the cases, he personally reviewed the files before opting not to reopen the cases.

“There was no attempt by law enforcement to cover up," he said.

However, Gonzales did not close the door entirely on the matter.

“I’m going to keep an open mind, and if somebody wants to step forward and tell me something I don’t already know or has some piece of evidence that they’ve held on to, I’m willing to listen," Gonzales said,

Deborah Bush, Jones’ aunt, called Gonzales' decision “blatant disrespect ... another slap in the face.”

“I will never give up fighting for my nephew," she said.