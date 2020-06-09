Rattlesnake caught on camera swallowing rabbit whole on Texas road

SAN ANTONIO – It’s something that happens often in nature, but it’s not often caught on camera.

Two men happened upon a rattlesnake eating a rabbit near Country Road 405 in Uvalde Saturday and they captured it on video.

“The snake was caught in a compromising position unable to defend itself. We got out and watched as the snake dragged the rabbit out of the road and under some low brush, where I was able to take the still photo,” one of the men told KSAT.

The men, who provided the video to KSAT but who wanted to remain anonymous, spotted the snake around 9:20 a.m. in the road. That’s when they got out and took a video of the snake dragging its prey into the brush.

One of the men told KSAT the pair left the snake there and drove away but when they returned to the area roughly 30 minutes later, the rattlesnake had moved back into the roadway “having completely swallowed the rabbit.”

“This time, as our truck approached, the snake was quicker to move under the brush where it coiled up and was barely visible,” he said.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas is home to more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes and only 15 are potentially dangerous to humans, including rattlesnakes.

If you encounter a rattlesnake, or any other kind of venomous snake, in a populated area. Call a snake removal expert to have the reptile removed safely.

If you’re not squeamish, you can watch the men’s encounter with the snake in the video player above.