SUV hits curb, rolls onto roof after East Side vehicle chase

SAN ANTONIO – A sport utility vehicle that witnesses say was involved in a vehicle chase with another car hit a curb and rolled, landing on its roof early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Covington Road near Rigsby Avenue on the city’s East Side.

According to police, witnesses said the rollover crash happened during a chase between the SUV and another car.

Witnesses said they saw someone inside the SUV or the other vehicle waving a gun, but police have not been able confirm the information.

The two men got out of the SUV and ran following the rollover, police said.

SAPD set up a perimeter and had the Eagle helicopter fly overhead in a search for the two men.

Police said they eventually found the pair on park trails near Interstate 10 and Martin Luther King Drive.

The other vehicle was gone before police arrived.

At this time, it is unclear if any charges will be filed against the two men as a result of the crash.