New technology may help solve a 30-year-old San Antonio cold case

SAN ANTONIO – In the past 30 years technology has changed how police solve crimes.

New science like genetic genealogy has been solving many cold cases every year.

Genetic forensics solves crimes, raises privacy concerns

That is the hope for a cold case that still hasn’t been solved by the San Antonio Police Department -- the murder and rape of Antoinette Jordan in 1990.

Who was Antoinette Jordan?

Jordan was a 35-year-old mother of eight kids. At the time of her death, her kids ranged between the ages of three to 16.

Body Found

On May 26, 1990, Jordan’s body was found under the North Walters Street Bridge by a person walking by. The passerby found her face-up underneath the bridge.

Police said at the time that she died of a gunshot wound but the disarray of her clothing suggested she may have also been the victim of sexual assault.

Cold Case

There was evidence that was found at the scene but at the time it didn't help police solve Jordan's murder.

Her case has gone unsolved until now, but police believe that she may have known her killer.

Texas lab helping law enforcement catch murderers, rapists

30 years later

SAPD's Cold Case Department is holding out hope in solving this crime.

That evidence that was found at the scene has been sent to labs to be reanalyzed.

If you have any information into this case you are urged to call SAPD Cold Case Tip line at 210-207-7635 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

