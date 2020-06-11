Kerrville man’s body found by rescue team after apparent drowning, police say

KERRVILLE – A 34-year-old man’s body was found after an apparent drowning after witnesses reported suspicious activity in Kerrville, police said.

The Kerrville Police Department reported that officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Town Creek Road on Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they found some personal property on the dam at the location.

“Officers located a nearby vehicle and were unable to locate an individual associated with the property or vehicle,” Kerrville police said in a news release. “Officers were able to make contact with a family member and an acquaintance of the property owner.”

The individuals contacted by KPD told officers at the scene that they had not heard from the individual, later identified as 34-year-old Brian Bode, for several hours.

Kerrville police, along with the Kerrville Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team, searched extensively for Bode, officials said.

“The Fire Department Technical Rescue Team was unable to utilize divers due to the late hour and poor visibility; Bode was not located,” police said in their news release. “On the morning of June 11, 2020, the search of the Town Creek area resumed.”

Police said Bode's body was discovered by dive team personnel.

The incident is being investigated by the Kerrville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

“Investigators have determined that no evidence of trauma or foul play exists at this time. An autopsy will be performed,” Kerrville police said in the news release.