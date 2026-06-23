Male's body found along Interstate 35 service road in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – An investigation is underway after a male’s body was found along Interstate 35 in Schertz, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person along the southbound service road in the 25300 block of I-35 North.

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Upon arrival, police said officers found the male in a grassy area offset from the roadway. Police said the male has not been identified but appears to be middle-aged.

Police said there does not appear to be any threat to the community.

Anyone who believes they may have information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.

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