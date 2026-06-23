Male's body found along Interstate 35 service road in Schertz, police say The body was found just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 25300 block of Interstate 35 North Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com) SCHERTZ, Texas – An investigation is underway after a male’s body was found along Interstate 35 in Schertz, according to the Schertz Police Department.
Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a deceased person along the southbound service road in the 25300 block of I-35 North.
Upon arrival, police said officers found the male in a grassy area offset from the roadway. Police said the male has not been identified but appears to be middle-aged.
Police said there does not appear to be any threat to the community.
Anyone who believes they may have information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.
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