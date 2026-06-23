Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

BCSO announces arrest in aggravated assault of public servant case

The agency announced the arrest Tuesday morning

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Bexar County Sheriff's Office logo. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details Tuesday on a suspect arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.

At this time, it’s unclear what led to the arrest. Further information was not readily available.

Recommended Videos

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...