Man was driving 100+ mph before Comal County crash that killed woman and dog, affidavit states

Preston King, 22, is accused of intoxication manslaughter in connection to a deadly crash in Comal County.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a woman riding in his vehicle died during a crash on April 14 in Comal County, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KSAT.

Preston King, 22, was arrested on June 16 and booked on a $200,000 bond, according to Comal County records.

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The crash happened during the early morning hours on U.S. Highway 281 near Farm-to-Market Road 1863 in Bulverde.

According to the warrant, a Bulverde police officer spotted a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze traveling more than 100 mph in a 65 mph zone in the 33000 block of Highway 281.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as King, continued speeding and the officer lost sight of his car, the warrant states.

A short time later, a Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a wrecked vehicle under the Highway 281 overpass near FM 1863 that matched the description of the car that the Bulverde officer had been pursuing.

Authorities found three occupants, including King, inside the vehicle, the warrant states.

King was taken to the hospital, and a woman and a dog riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as Alyssa Sepeda, the warrant states.

During their investigation, investigators learned that King was traveling at a high rate of speed before he went airborne over 100 feet and crashed under the overpass, the affidavit states.

Investigators obtained data from the car’s black box through search warrants, revealing the vehicle was traveling at 111 mph five seconds prior to the crash and 74 mph half a second before impact, authorities said.

His medical records showed he had a blood alcohol level of .138 and cannabinoids in his system, the affidavit states.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 12. Records show that King posted bond on June 17.

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