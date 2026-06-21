Man approaches officers to admit he fatally shot friend on West Side, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was charged with murder after approaching officers to admit he fatally shot a man he lived with on the West Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Julio Castro, 36, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of David Alai Rodriguez Cabrera, 36, the affidavit states.

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The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South San Augustine Avenue, near Castroville Road, after multiple callers reported hearing around five gunshots and seeing a man lying on the ground, the affidavit states. Callers also reported seeing a man wearing black walking away from the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, the affidavit states they found Rodriguez Cabrera dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Multiple spent .357 shell casings and a Glock Model 31 .357-caliber firearm were recovered at the scene, the affidavit states. A letter addressed to Castro was also found at the location.

A nearby witness told investigators they heard multiple gunshots, and as they went outside to see what happened, they saw Castro walking away from the residence, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that surveillance video captured Castro and Rodriguez Cabrera in the backyard moments before the shooting, with no apparent fight or altercation between the two. Castro is then seen walking away and disposing of a beer can in front of the home.

The following day, Castro flagged down San Antonio police officers responding to an unrelated call and told them he wanted to turn himself in because he had done something while on narcotics, the affidavit states.

At first, Castro told investigators that Rodriguez Cabrera had brought him food and that he wanted to show the victim how his gun shoots. The affidavit states Castro said he leaned back and one shot went off, striking Rodriguez Cabrera. He said he saw blood and walked away, the affidavit states.

Castro then told officers he had shot his friend, who he said he lived with, after an alleged argument, saying he “felt his friend was going to shoot him,” the affidavit states. However, Rodriguez Cabrera was not found to have a firearm on his person, according to the affidavit.

After officers confirmed a shooting had occurred at the location Castro described, they read Castro his Miranda rights. Castro confirmed the details of the shooting and said he had retrieved the gun from inside the residence, the affidavit states.

Castro was taken to the San Antonio Police Department headquarters on Saturday but declined to speak further without an attorney. He was later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center that same day, court records show.

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