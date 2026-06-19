Man found dead after West Side shooting, police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found fatally shot Friday on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of South San Augustine Avenue, near Castroville Road, for a reported shooting.

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Upon arrival, officers found a male with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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