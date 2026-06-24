Affidavit: Woman accused of trying to shoot downtown bouncer instead hit victim through bar window

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side woman, who allegedly intended to shoot a downtown bouncer, instead fired and struck an unrelated person nearby, according to an arrest warrant.

Ariel Marie Valdez, 21, faces an aggravated assault charge, a first-degree felony, Bexar County court records show.

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting just after 10 p.m. on June 13 at Club Sirius, located in the 200 block of Losoya Street.

According to the warrant, SAPD officers found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her back upon arriving on scene. She was later rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

An SAPD detective interviewed a man at the scene, who investigators said checks ID cards in front of the club. The man told police that Valdez walked by the club and began arguing with him.

Valdez walked away, but police said she returned in a white vehicle. According to the warrant, Valdez exited the vehicle, approached the bouncer and pointed a pistol in his direction.

Valdez attempted to shoot the bouncer, but the pistol did not fire, court documents state. She then “racked the handgun to chamber a round” and shot in the man’s direction.

Detectives said the bullet missed the bouncer, went through a window at the club and struck the 28-year-old woman. Valdez then re-entered the white vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

Security footage of the shooting corroborated the bouncer’s account of what happened, the warrant states.

A witness provided a photo of Valdez to an SAPD detective. According to court documents, staff at a nearby bar took the photo of Valdez because she caused a disturbance there and was told to leave before the shooting on the same night.

According to the warrant, Valdez had the same clothes and hairstyle in the photo as she did in the surveillance footage.

Valdez was booked Tuesday morning into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $200,000 bond, records show.

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