San Antonio man killed in crash on I-35 in San Marcos

SAN ANTONIO – Police have identified a 70-year-old man from San Antonio who died in a car wreck with a semi-trailer in San Marcos on Tuesday.

San Marcos police said Breene Galen Greer died following the crash that happened around 10:40 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the River Ridge Parkway exit.

Greer was driving a Dodge pickup truck and tried to avoid another vehicle when he crashed into the back of a semi-trailer, police said.

The crash happened near road construction, where drivers had to slow down as the center and right lanes merged left.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed.