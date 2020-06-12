Tobin Center sponsors free concert with Agarita

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is re-opening its doors to hold a free concert with Agarita.

The concert, called “A Community Celebration,” will take place at 7 p.m., June 13, and will feature Agarita, a local ensemble of musicians from the San Antonio-area. The concert is limited to 350 attendees with first come, first served seating.

Ignacio Gallego, Agarita cellist, said the goal of the show was to showcase the talent in the community.

“What greater opportunity to have than to bring all different arts,” Gallego said. “All different art forms that represent San Antonio into an event to celebration us, our city and our community.”

Don’t feel comfortable attending, or can’t make the show? Agarita will also be livestreaming the concert online.

Click here for the link to watch the show on Saturday.

RELATED: Chris Martin, John Legend and More Celebs Live-Stream Free Concerts From Home Amid Coronavirus