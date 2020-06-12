Woman who killed parents before shooting herself identified by San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police identified a woman who they believe fatally shot herself after killing her elderly parents Thursday morning.

The woman, identified as 50-year-old Lisa Theroux, called police after 7 a.m. and told officers she shot her parents at their home in the 5000 block of Round Table Drive, which is in the Camelot neighborhood.

As police officers arrived, they heard a gunshot from the woman shooting herself in the backyard. She was transported to a hospital in “very grave condition,” McManus said. Theroux later died of her injury, police said Friday.

SAPD: Woman fatally shot parents, 79 and 84, before turning gun on self

The 79-year-old mother, Elizabeth Mosel Browning, and 84-year-old father, James Robert Browning, were found dead inside the home.

McManus said the parents were in “failing health” and the daughter was taking care of them for the past 10 days.

“I don’t know the circumstances behind why this happened," he said.

‘I would have never thought this from her': Neighbors in shock after woman fatally shoots elderly parents before turning gun on self