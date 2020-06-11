SAPD: Woman fatally shot parents, 79 and 84, before turning gun on self

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman fatally shot her elderly parents before turning the gun on herself Thursday morning.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the woman called police after 7 a.m. and told officers she shot her parents at their home in the 5000 block of Round Table Drive, which is in the Camelot neighborhood.

As police officers arrived, they heard a gunshot from the woman shooting herself in the backyard. She was transported to a hospital in “very grave condition,” McManus said.

The 79-year-old mother and 84-year-old father were found dead inside the home.

McManus said they were in “failing health” and the daughter was taking care of them for the past 10 days.

“I don’t know the circumstances behind why this happened," he said.

Police have not identified the victims or the daughter.

