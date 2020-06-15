Great Graduates 2020: Miles Korzekwa

Poth, Texas – Hard work and determination have paid off for Poth High School graduate Miles Korzekwa.

Despite growing up in the small community of Koscuisko just outside of Poth, Korzekwa is ready to move to a bigger city.

“I’m really looking forward to just being in that really busy environment where all these things happening just in the city, it’s not like that over here,” Korzekwa said.

Since his freshman year, he has always known he wanted to go to business school and started planning out how he could best accomplish that.

One way was joining a volunteer program and logging over 100 hours of volunteer work.

Korzekwa signed up for a program at The Doseum here in San Antonio and for nine weeks drove over 80 miles weekly to volunteer at the children’s museum.

“It was a really fun experience and it really developed my professional skills a lot,” Korzekwa said.

His hard work paid off and Korzekwa finished at the top of his senior class with a 106.39 GPA.

While it wasn’t the senior year he imagined, Korzekwa remains positive and ready for the next chapter.

“Even though we’ve had all this stuff going on, there’s still better things ahead,” Korzekwa said.