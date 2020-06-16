San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood named 2020 Fire Chief of the Year by association

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood received a huge honor on Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association named Hood as Fire Chief of the Year during a ceremony at Public Safety Headquarters.

“I’m happy to share this award with the City of San Antonio,” he said during the ceremony.

He added that he’s continuing to try to make the city’s fire department the “best” in the world by providing training and health measures for firefighters as well as necessities for the public.

“We are dealing with COVID still. We are still dealing with racial injustice,” he said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh, Deputy City Manager María Villagómez and SAFD command staff attended the ceremony.

The association normally holds an annual conference with an awards presentation, but was forced to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro members belong to the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the National Fire Protection Association.

“The Metropolitan Fire Chiefs (Metro) Association brings together fire chiefs from large metropolitan fire departments to share information and focus on major issues effecting policy changes in the U.S. and abroad,” SAFD said in a news brief.