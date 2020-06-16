Tips for avoiding charity scams during coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – There’s no doubt that right now, a lot of people are helping those who have been affected drastically by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before you donate to an organization, there are some things to consider to ensure your money is going to the right place.

The Federal Trade Commission is offering some tips for giving during difficult times:

Do some proper research to find the right organization. You can ask friends or family for recommendations or visit your preferred search engine and type in the name of a charity with the words “scam,” “review” or complaint.

Charities will not ask you to donate via money transfer or by using bitcoin or a gift card. So be wary of any organizations that want you to give with these forms of payment.

You should also be cautious of crowdfunding campaigns. Scammers may put up crowdfunding pages after a tragedy, so it can be hard to tell the difference from the real deal. Make sure you do some good research and verify that your funds will go to the cause you want to support.

No one likes to be pressured. So if an organization is rushing you to give money, slow down. Remember, it’s your money, so you decide who to give it to and when. Use your research to determine the right cause and give on your own terms.

To look up charities and organization ratings, visit ftc.gov/charity.

