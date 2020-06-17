Grammy-nominated artists to perform at San Antonio’s first drive-in EDM festival
Festival will take place June 26 and 27
SAN ANTONIO – Missing that festival life during the coronavirus pandemic?
San Antonio’s first drive-in EDM festival is taking place June 26-27 with artists like Grammy-nominated Cosmic Gate who have performed sets at Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival in Vegas.
Tickets, which can be purchased here, are still available for both days, according to the festival’s website.
Every other parking space will be open to ensure social distancing with surrounding vehicles and answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.
Other artists expected to perform are:
- Tritonal
- Henry Fong
- Hook N Sling
- Kristina Sky
- Coast Club
- Lema
- Projector
- Blasé
- KataBolic
The festival will take place at Freeman Coliseum Lot 1 and will start at 7 p.m. on both days.
