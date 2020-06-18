San Antonio councilman calls for removal of Columbus statue, renaming of park

SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino is requesting for the renaming of Columbus Park and removal of the Christopher Columbus statue.

Trevino filed a council consideration request Wednesday, asking that the City Council place the item on the Governance Committee’s agenda.

Trevino is recommending that the park be renamed to Piazza Italia, according to the document.

“The Italian Society and its Board have requested the removal of the statue and will accept the return of the statue to their organization,” the document states.

Calls for the removal of Columbus statues and confederate statues have reignited as the nation grapples with its history of racism.

According to the city document, the Italian Society and the Office of Historic Preservation will work together to create a plaque to replace the statue. The plaque will honor the Italian community that once thrived in what’s now known as the northern edge of downtown.

In 2017, protesters demanded that the Columbus statue be removed from the park, saying that it represented oppression for Native Americans.

Council members John Courage, Manny Pelaez, Melissa Cabello Havrda and Adriana Rocha Garcia signed the council consideration request in support.