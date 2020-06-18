WATCH: SAPD chief will hold listening session on recruitment, diversity at 3 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The second of three community listening sessions intended for the San Antonio City Council Public Safety Committee to gather feedback on policing is happening at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The meeting will be livestreamed in this article.

It will also broadcast on TVSA, AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21, digital antenna 16.1, this city website or on San Antonio’s Facebook page.

Participants can also listen live by calling 210-207-5555 and entering the password 1111.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will give a briefing on the department’s efforts in recruitment, retention and diversity. Public comments will follow the chief’s briefing.

“Civic engagement is crucial to our democracy, and community voices are particularly important as we develop policies related to public safety procedures,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release. “These listening sessions will provide important guidance regarding the public’s priorities and expectations.”

One other meeting is set on the topic:

Session 3 will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, online.

Residents can provide comments through a form, on the city’s website, by visiting this webpage, by texting SAPolice to 55000 or by submitting a voicemail to 210-207-6991.

Want to participate in the in-person meeting? Sign up for public comment online or at the Municipal Plaza Building at 114 W. Commerce St. from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday.

