Your child can get a free birthday call from their favorite Nickelodeon character

Nickelodeon characters are eager to help celebrate your child’s birthday this year, and they’re just a phone call away!

The children’s television network is offering free, personalized birthday phone calls for your child on their special day. From Spongebob Squarepants, Dora the Explorer, Bubble Guppies characters, and more, there are plenty of characters to choose from to help make your child’s day that much more meaningful.

Here’s how to make it happen:

Visit https://www.nickelodeonbirthdayclub.com/ and click on “Schedule a call.” Then, select your child’s favorite character. Next, you’ll need to fill out your first name, date of birth and gender. Then, you’ll need to fill out the same information for your child. You’ll be able to preview the phone call and make any changes you see fit. Once you’re finished, you’ll click “Next” and provide the phone number and your email address.

Once you’re done, keep the phone next to you and get ready to see your child smile!

If your child’s birthday has a Nickelodeon TV show theme, the network also has some themed decoration ideas, printables and more on its website as well.

To learn more on Nickelodeon birthday calls or other celebration items, click here.

