Man in critical condition after being shot twice in chest, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot twice in the chest late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the 4800 block of Castle Sword, not far from Rittiman Road and I-35, after receiving reports of a disturbance.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim with two gunshot wounds.

Police said some type of altercation occurred shortly before the man was shot.

The suspects possibly fled in a black F-150 truck, police said.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not give a reason as to why the altercation and disturbance occurred.