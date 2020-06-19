78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Man in critical condition after being shot twice in chest, police say

Officers called just before 11 p.m. to 4800 block of Castle Sword

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, shooting, overnight, castle sword
Castle Sword shooting image.
Castle Sword shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot twice in the chest late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the 4800 block of Castle Sword, not far from Rittiman Road and I-35, after receiving reports of a disturbance.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim with two gunshot wounds.

Police said some type of altercation occurred shortly before the man was shot.

The suspects possibly fled in a black F-150 truck, police said.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not give a reason as to why the altercation and disturbance occurred.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: