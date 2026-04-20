1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after downtown stabbing, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in downtown on Monday, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around noon near North Medina Street and West Houston Street, which is close to Interstate 35.

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At this time, information is limited. However, SAPD told KSAT that a person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It is currently unclear what prompted the incident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update the article once more information is available.

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