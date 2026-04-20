SAWS ‘unsure’ how long water main break repairs will take near Frost Bank Center This is the area’s second water main break in as many months San Antonio Water System crews are working to repair a water main break on Monday, April 20, 2026, near the Frost Bank Center. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System (SAWS) crews are working to repair a water main break near the Frost Bank Center.
The break was reported just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Crews were at the scene on Frost Bank Center Drive between Gembler Road and East Houston Street.
According to a SAWS spokesperson, no one — including the Frost Bank Center — has lost any water service related to the break. However, the agency is “unsure” how long it will take crews to fix the 24-inch break.
Monday’s water main break is the second break SAWS crews have responded to in as many months.
On March 27, the break
took between 24 and 48 hours to fix after a 74-year-old cast-iron water main fell beneath the roadway. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. More related coverage of this story on KSAT:
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.
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