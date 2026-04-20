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Local News

SAWS ‘unsure’ how long water main break repairs will take near Frost Bank Center

This is the area’s second water main break in as many months

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

San Antonio Water System crews are working to repair a water main break on Monday, April 20, 2026, near the Frost Bank Center. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System (SAWS) crews are working to repair a water main break near the Frost Bank Center.

The break was reported just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

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Crews were at the scene on Frost Bank Center Drive between Gembler Road and East Houston Street.

According to a SAWS spokesperson, no one — including the Frost Bank Center — has lost any water service related to the break. However, the agency is “unsure” how long it will take crews to fix the 24-inch break.

Monday’s water main break is the second break SAWS crews have responded to in as many months.

On March 27, the break took between 24 and 48 hours to fix after a 74-year-old cast-iron water main fell beneath the roadway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT:

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