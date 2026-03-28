Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash, sheriff says
Victims’ relatives, Bexar County DA react to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado capital murder case
Nixon man seen twerking on Jeep in video dies days after March crash in Port Aransas
Affidavit: Universal City band teacher arrested on child indecency, grooming charges
Man convicted, sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2023 murder of woman at San Antonio taco stand
Universal City band teacher accused of child indecency, grooming may have other victims, police say
Tropical fish are thriving in San Antonio creeks. Here’s why it matters.
6 p.m. cold front: Prepare for gusty winds, cooler temperatures

Local News

Water main break closes Frost Bank Center Drive; SAWS says repairs will be complete within 48 hours

Lanes in both directions are closed, but SAWS expects to reopen two lanes on Friday evening

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

A Friday water main break closed Frost Bank Center Drive as SAWS crews worked to repair the infrastructure. (San Antonio Water System)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System crews closed Frost Bank Center Drive on Friday after a 74-year-old cast-iron water main failed beneath the roadway, officials said.

All lanes on Frost Bank Center Drive between Aniol Street and Houston Street are closed. SAWS said it expects to reopen two lanes of traffic by Friday evening, with full repairs completed within 24 to 48 hours.

Recommended Videos

Water service to nearby customers has not been affected, SAWS said.

The 24-inch main, buried 12 feet below the surface, broke due to shifting soils linked to extreme drought conditions, a SAWS spokesperson said. Crews are installing extensive shoring to repair the pipe.

This weekend’s events at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum are expected to proceed as planned, but SAWS asked attendees to allow extra travel time.

This weekend’s events include:

  • Life Surge faith conference: all day Saturday at Frost Bank Center
  • San Antonio Gunslingers vs Tulsa Oilers (Indoor Football League): 3 p.m. Sunday at Freeman Coliseum
  • Comedian Nate Bargatze’s “Big Dumb Eyes” tour: 7 p.m. Sunday at Frost Bank Center

The San Antonio Spurs are scheduled to play their next game at Frost Bank Center on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. SAWS expects repairs to be completed by gametime Monday night.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...