Water main break closes Frost Bank Center Drive; SAWS says repairs will be complete within 48 hours

A Friday water main break closed Frost Bank Center Drive as SAWS crews worked to repair the infrastructure.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System crews closed Frost Bank Center Drive on Friday after a 74-year-old cast-iron water main failed beneath the roadway, officials said.

All lanes on Frost Bank Center Drive between Aniol Street and Houston Street are closed. SAWS said it expects to reopen two lanes of traffic by Friday evening, with full repairs completed within 24 to 48 hours.

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Water service to nearby customers has not been affected, SAWS said.

The 24-inch main, buried 12 feet below the surface, broke due to shifting soils linked to extreme drought conditions, a SAWS spokesperson said. Crews are installing extensive shoring to repair the pipe.

This weekend’s events at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum are expected to proceed as planned, but SAWS asked attendees to allow extra travel time.

This weekend’s events include:

Life Surge faith conference: all day Saturday at Frost Bank Center

San Antonio Gunslingers vs Tulsa Oilers (Indoor Football League): 3 p.m. Sunday at Freeman Coliseum

Comedian Nate Bargatze ’s “Big Dumb Eyes” tour: 7 p.m. Sunday at Frost Bank Center

The San Antonio Spurs are scheduled to play their next game at Frost Bank Center on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. SAWS expects repairs to be completed by gametime Monday night.

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