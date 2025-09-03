Comedian Nate Bargatze to perform at Frost Bank Center in March 2026

FILE - Nate Bargatze appears at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to the Frost Bank Center in March of next year for a stop on his world tour, according to a news release.

The tour, titled “Big Dumb Eyes,” features 62 dates, including a March 29 show in San Antonio.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Frost Bank Center’s website as well as Ticketmaster.com.

Bargatze has sold more than 1.2 million tickets in 2024 alone, the release stated. He has broken over 20 venue records this year and is currently ranked the No. 1 comedian in the world by Pollstar.

In 2023, Bargatze broke attendance records at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, setting the highest ticket sales ever for a comedian at those venues, the release stated.

Bargatze has also performed sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl with Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Some of his Netflix specials include “The Tennessee Kid” and “The Greatest Average American.” In 2024, “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” was among the top 10 most-watched shows globally for two weeks. It also received three Emmy nominations.

In 2023, Bargatze’s Amazon Prime special “Nate Bargatze: Hello World” became Amazon’s most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days.

