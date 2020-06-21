SAPD: Three hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at Palmetto and Fair Avenues.

Police said an SUV was traveling down Fair Avenue, near Lynhurst Avenue, when it lost control and crashed into two other vehicles.

One of the those vehicles hit a utility pole and the other one hit a white picket fence, officials said.

The SUV rolled and came to a stop in someone’s front yard, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

RELATED: Woman hospitalized after she was struck by vehicle on West Side, police say