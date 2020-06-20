Woman hospitalized after she was struck by vehicle on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A hit-and-run crash ended with a woman in the hospital, and now San Antonio police said they’re still searching for the driver responsible.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Randall Avenue, near South General McMullen Drive.

Officers said the victim was standing next to a parked truck in front of her home when a vehicle crashed into her and the truck.

The driver fled the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with minor head trauma and a broken arm, but is in stable condition, authorities said.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are still searching for the driver.

