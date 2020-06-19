Officials ID 17-year-old boy killed in vehicle crash east of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONO – A 17-year-old boy who died after a car crash east of downtown San Antonio Wednesday evening has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the teen killed as Daniel Martinez.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Hackberry and Indiana streets. According to police, Martinez was driving a white Scion southbound on South Hackberry at a high rate of speed when it hit a gray Chevrolet sport utility vehicle that was turning left into a business parking lot on Indiana Street.

Martinez was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died. A 14-year-old male passenger inside the Scion was also hospitalized. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old woman and her 1-year-old were both taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

No criminal charges are pending, police said.

