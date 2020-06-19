78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Officials ID 17-year-old boy killed in vehicle crash east of downtown San Antonio

Daniel Martinez died at hospital

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, downtown, san antonio, south hackberry
Teenage driver in critical condition after crash east of downtown San Antonio
Teenage driver in critical condition after crash east of downtown San Antonio (KSAT)

SAN ANTONO – A 17-year-old boy who died after a car crash east of downtown San Antonio Wednesday evening has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the teen killed as Daniel Martinez.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Hackberry and Indiana streets. According to police, Martinez was driving a white Scion southbound on South Hackberry at a high rate of speed when it hit a gray Chevrolet sport utility vehicle that was turning left into a business parking lot on Indiana Street.

Martinez was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died. A 14-year-old male passenger inside the Scion was also hospitalized. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old woman and her 1-year-old were both taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

No criminal charges are pending, police said.

Read also:

Man in critical condition after being shot twice in chest, police say

Victim uncooperative after being cut in the arm during altercation, police say

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: