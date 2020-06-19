78ºF

Victim uncooperative after being cut in the arm during altercation, police say

Incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in 4700 block of Pecan Valley Dr.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

pecan valley cutting image (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was cut in the arm during an altercation was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pecan Valley Drive, not far from East Southcross on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to police, the man got into a fight with someone when he was cut in the arm.

Police said the victim ran to a Circle K convenience store across the street to call for help, but the man was uncooperative with officers, so they don’t know much about the attack.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not say why the altercation occurred.

