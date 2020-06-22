BCSO: Suspects shoot up vehicle with 3 adults, 1 child inside on the Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies are looking for the shooting suspects responsible for firing at a vehicle with three adults and a small child inside on the Northeast Side.

The shooting happened on Chipping Sunday afternoon when a suspect shot at the vehicle with the people inside. It’s unclear what initially prompted the shooting.

The vehicle then went to the H-E-B store on Walzem Road and Montgomery Drive when they called the authorities for help.

No injuries were reported and deputies are still searching for the suspects.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

