Man charged in connection to fatal shooting in east Bexar County, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot in east Bexar County Saturday has died, and the suspect has now been charged, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called out to a home on Corum Trail and found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on scene.
He was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, officials said.
Richard Alexander Vallejo has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder in connection to the incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.
