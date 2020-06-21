Man charged in connection to fatal shooting in east Bexar County, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot in east Bexar County Saturday has died, and the suspect has now been charged, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to a home on Corum Trail and found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on scene.

He was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, officials said.

Richard Alexander Vallejo has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder in connection to the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: Man shot in the back during argument at East Side bar, police say