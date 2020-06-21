Man shot in the back during argument at East Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a woman who they believe is responsible for shooting a man in a parking lot of an East Side bar.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of N. New Braunfels at The East Bar.

Officers said a man and a woman were in a heated argument when she pulled a gun and shot the man in the back. She then fled the scene, according to officials.

Another woman who was with the victim drove him to Baptist Medical Center, police said.

He was then transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still at large and the investigation is still ongoing.

