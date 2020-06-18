Man suspected of shooting 8 victims at REBAR arrested in Florida, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The man suspected of shooting eight people at a San Antonio bar Friday night is now in custody.

Jenelius Crew, 37, was arrested Thursday morning in Miami after evidence collected by homicide detectives indicated he might be the suspected shooter.

Police obtained eight warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Crew before he was arrested.

Five women and three men, ages 23 to 41, were struck after Crew allegedly opened fire after being denied entry into the bar located in the 8000 block of Broadway. All are expected to recover from their injuries.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force received information that Crew was staying at a hotel in Miami Thursday morning.

Officers spotted him leaving a hotel room and officials with the task force and Broward County Sheriff’s Office took Crew into custody without incident, according to a Facebook post from the San Antonio Police Department.

He is currently being held at Miami-Dade County Jail.