REBAR shooting suspect had multiple aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges dismissed

SAN ANTONIO – The man suspected of shooting eight people at a San Antonio bar Friday has a rap sheet that includes previous deadly conduct with a firearm and aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges in Bexar County.

Jenelius Crew was previously indicted by a grand jury in 2017 before he pleaded no contest to deadly conduct with a firearm in Feb. 2019, court records revealed Thursday.

Original Report: Man suspected of shooting 8 victims at REBAR arrested in Florida, police say

The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was dismissed and Crew is currently on probation through Feb. 2024., according to court records.

Crew also has repeated probation violations, including a DWI charge for blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher from June 14, 2019.

Court records show the DWI charge was dismissed on June 11 -- just one day before Crew allegedly shot eight people at REBAR in the 8000 block of Broadway.

Five women and three men, ages 23 to 41, who were wounded in the shooting are all expected to recover from their injuries.

Other previous charges for Crew include an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and an assault bodily injury-married charge from a Dec. 15, 2016, incident. Those charges were also dismissed, one in February and the other in March of 2019.

REBAR staff ‘shaken up’ after shooting leaves 8 patrons hospitalized

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force received information that Crew was staying at a hotel in Miami.

San Antonio Police obtained eight warrants for arrest on aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges for Crew before he was arrested Thursday morning in Miami.

On June 12, 2020, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress at a local bar where (8) eight victims had been... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Thursday, June 18, 2020

He is currently being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail.