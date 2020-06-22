Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is dead following a motorcycle crash on the city’s Northeast Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 12100 block of O’Connor Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35.

According to police, the motorcyclist hit a dip in the road, lost control and flew off the bike, hitting a fire hydrant.

Police said the motorcycle kept going for roughly another 40 feet before finally stopping.

Emergency crews responded to the crash, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The name of the man killed hasn’t been released, pending notification to next of kin.