SAPD: Brothers arrested after robbing, beating up man they’ve known for 20 years

SAN ANTONIO – Two brothers are facing robbery charges after San Antonio police say they beat up a man who they’ve known for 20 years and stole his wallet.

Sammy Cantu, 29, and Simon Cantu, 26, were arrested following the incident that happened Monday on the West Side, booking records show.

San Antonio police said the victim and suspects were “hanging out” and drinking in a parking lot across the street from the victim’s home, and one of the brothers became upset.

One suspect struck the man in the back of the head with a flashlight while the other suspect punched the man several times, police said. Sammy Cantu then told Simon Cantu to steal the man’s wallet, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said they fled in a silver car as the victim, 46, called for help. Police said the man had a cut to the back of his head.

The brothers have known the victim for 20 years and are friends with his family, police said.

Booking records show both men were arrested Tuesday.

Sammy Cantu also faces charges of criminal mischief of $100-$750, assault of family, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. His bond was set at $152,000.

Simon Cantu was charged with robbery and his bond was set at $20,000.

