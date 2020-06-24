BCSO: 1 dead in 2-vehicle rollover crash in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in West Bexar County early Wednesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Loop 1604, between Highway 143 and Pue Road.

According to deputies, a pickup truck traveling northbound veered into the southbound lanes, hitting a Honda vehicle head-on. The impact of the collision caused the pickup truck to roll over, deputies said.

The Honda went off the road, before finally coming to a complete stop.

Deputies said at least one person was trapped inside their vehicle and that the driver of the Honda was killed.

The driver of the pickup truck, also a man, had minor injuries. Police did not give a reason as to why the truck swerved into the other lane.

Loop 1604 is presently closed in both directions between Highway 143 and Pue Rd as emergency crews work. Southbound traffic is being diverted into a subdivision, with officials saying the highway could be closed for an additional two hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.