’Lynch mob’ Facebook post under investigation by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation has been launched after the discovery of another troubling social media post that appears to have been made by a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy, this one calling for someone to be lynched.

Aside from saying it is investigating, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office would not provide any details Tuesday.

”It was extremely concerning,” Eliza Reyes, said referring to the Facebook post she reported to authorities yesterday. ”I saw someone post something about a man stealing mail, and then I was going through the comments, I just go through comments... And then I saw a comment and it just said, you need to lynch this man or something.”

Reyes’ concerns grew when she realized the comment was made by a man who appeared to be a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy.

”First of all, nobody should be saying that. And then for him to be, you know, protect like someone who’s supposed to protect us and look out for the community was really scary and disgusting, really uncalled for,” Reyes said.

Reyes sent the post to the sheriff’s office, which says it’s investigating.

This incident comes just weeks after a BCSO deputy was put on administrative leave pending the investigation into a separate Facebook post.

BCSO deputy on administrative leave after making ‘troubling Facebook post’ about riots, Salazar says

That one KSAT12 reported on June 4 suggested that looters and rioters should be shot.

By law, peace officers are prohibited from using such language as described in both events.

The post comes at a time when many are reflecting on deep-rooted racial disparities in the United States, which includes lynchings of thousands of African Americans by white people during slavery and Jim Crow.

Given the recent events, Reyes says nows the time more than ever to speak out.

”We just always let things go... It goes further and further. And until someone is hurt, you know, and we need to stop that. We need to stop it before it happens,” Reyes said.

We reached out to the deputy who allegedly wrote the post, and the sheriff’s office repeatedly Tuesday, but no one has gotten back to us, we will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.