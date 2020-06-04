BCSO deputy on administrative leave after making ‘troubling Facebook post’ about riots, Salazar says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after making a troubling Facebook post, BCSO said Thursday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the offensive post mentions killing people who are “rioting, looting, attacking innocent people, and burning the city down.”

Salazar said the unnamed deputy had been working at the Bexar County Jail without public interaction and has since had his Texas Peace Officer’s license withdrawn, pending a full investigation by internal affairs into the now-deleted post.

“Obviously, those found committing illegal activities do face arrest, but the notion of killing anyone without justification is ludicrous. The BCSO will continue to support and protect peaceful protests,” Salazar said.

The deputy’s badge, credentials, and county property have also been turned in.

Salazar said the deputy’s status will remain in place until the matter is fully investigated and until discipline is administered, with termination as a possible punishment.

“Misconduct will not be tolerated and will continue to be dealt with efficiently and effectively”, Salazar said.