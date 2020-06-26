Bexar County Democrats allege candidate for party chair committed voter fraud

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Bexar County Democratic Party are filing complaints of alleged voter fraud against a candidate running for party chair.

The complaint is against Democratic Party Chair candidate Grace Rose Gonzales and her primary campaign sponsor, Manuel Medina.

The claim alleges that three associates organized voter fraud by using false addresses to register, file for office and vote in the March 3 primary.

Anthony Blasi, a volunteer with the Democratic Party, said voter fraud will not be taken lightly within the party.

”The honest discourse of one’s permanent residence address is fundamental to the protection of our right to vote,” Blasi said. “We will not stay silent in light of such egregious transgressions, and we’ll fight to make sure that our system is honest and enforceable.”

The complainants are pushing for an immediate investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez.