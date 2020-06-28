High speed, alcohol suspected factors in Northeast Side crash, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after he and another passenger crashed into a wall divider on I-35 on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at I-35 and O’Connor.

Officials said two people were in the vehicle, exiting I-35 at O’Connor when they hit the wall divider.

The driver was found in the middle of the road when officers arrived, according to police. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

The passenger was uninjured and alcohol and high speed are suspected factors in the crash, police said.

Charges for the driver are still pending.

