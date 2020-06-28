Woman hospitalized after overnight rollover crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman remains in serious condition after an overnight rollover crash, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 12 a.m., Sunday, at 7000 FM 1560 N.

Police said the woman lost control of her vehicle before it rolled several times and came to a halt in a ditch. The woman was pinned inside of the vehicle and had to be rescued, officials said.

She suffered a compound fracture to her leg and was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash, authorities said. However, they said the woman may have been run off the road.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Alcohol suspected in overnight rollover crash on the North Side, police say