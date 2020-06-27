Alcohol suspected in overnight rollover crash on the North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what led to a rollover crash on the city’s North Side overnight.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road.

Authorities said a man was driving an SUV while speeding before he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled several times and landed near a marquee, in front of a CVS Pharmacy.

The driver had minor injuries and was checked by EMS at the scene, according to police.

Officials said they believe alcohol might have been a factor; however, charges are still pending.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

