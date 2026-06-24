All eyes on Ye: San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones doubles down against Alamodome concert

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is doubling down on her opposition to Ye’s planned July 4 concert at the Alamodome, arguing that a taxpayer-funded venue should not be used to provide a platform for an artist whose history of antisemitic rhetoric has sparked widespread controversy.

New details emerged Tuesday as Jones said Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not be allowed to sell certain merchandise associated with antisemitic messaging or perform certain songs tied to previous controversies during the concert.

The mayor’s comments come as the event continues to draw national attention and criticism from members of San Antonio’s Jewish community, interfaith leaders and some elected officials. While the concert is still expected to move forward, the controversy has reignited debate over how the city reviews events booked at publicly funded facilities.

In an exclusive interview with KSAT, Jones said all City Council members were sent an email offering tickets to the concert. She said District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears accepted, requesting three tickets.

>> San Antonio Councilwoman Misty Spears accepted free tickets to Ye’s Alamodome show, Mayor Jones says

Scrutiny has increased over how city leaders are responding to the event, with some questioning how officials can publicly oppose the concert while others accepted tickets.

Jones said her concerns are specifically tied to the venue itself, not the ability of a private company or venue to host the performance.

“This is a city-funded venue. We’re talking about city tax dollars,” Jones said. “If this were happening at SeaWorld, if this were happening at Fiesta Texas, I would not have weighed in the way that I did.”

Earlier Tuesday, Jones joined members of San Antonio’s Jewish community and other interfaith organizations calling on the city to reconsider allowing the concert at the Alamodome.

The controversy stems from Ye’s history of antisemitic comments made in interviews, public appearances and on social media. The artist has faced widespread backlash in recent years for statements involving Jewish people and comments praising Adolf Hitler.

Craig Berkowitch, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, said even if the concert continues as planned, the broader conversation should continue.

“While it appears unlikely that this decision will be reversed, this moment cannot simply end with the concert moving forward,” Berkowitch said.

Despite calls for cancellation, Jones acknowledged that stopping the concert would require formal action from City Council. She said there are currently not enough votes to cancel the event.

The mayor also pointed to the controversy as an example of what she believes is a gap in the city’s event review process.

“I think what this whole kerfuffle has shown is a real deficiency in the city’s process by which we review these things,” Jones said. “We’re going to have a better process moving forward.”

As part of ongoing discussions surrounding the event, officials have outlined restrictions for the concert, including limits on certain merchandise and content.

Jones said those restrictions highlight the concerns raised by critics.

“Certainly not having to ask somebody to not sell antisemitic merchandise is a very, very low standard,” she added.

Supporters of the concert have pointed to the potential economic impact, with estimates suggesting more than 60,000 people could attend and generate revenue for local businesses. The discussion comes as the city faces ongoing budget challenges.

However, critics said financial benefits should not outweigh community concerns.

“It’s not good money, and we shouldn’t be desperate to take money,” community member Abigayl Tobias told KSAT. “I think we should be representing our community better.”

Another community member, Carl Brown, said Ye’s past comments are the reason he believes the city should take a stand.

“When you cross a line and start spewing out antisemitic comments and things like that and not come back and correct it and apologize to the people that he’s hurt, that’s where you draw the line,” Brown said.

Jones said she has received more than 100 letters from residents expressing concerns about holding the concert at a city-owned facility.

Although the mayor believes the concert sends the wrong message, she acknowledged that without council action, the event is expected to proceed.

For Jones, the debate extends beyond a single performance.

“I’m proud to stand, frankly, on what I would argue is the right side of this,” she said.

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