SAPD: 2 drivers hospitalized in rollover crash on I-35

SAN ANTONIO – A late-night rollover crash has sent two drivers to an area hospital on Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 northbound near the Splashtown exit.

According to police, a male driver in his 20s was driving a maroon sedan and crashed into a white vehicle on the main lanes of I-35, causing the white car to roll over.

Police said the maroon vehicle left the highway and drove onto the access road just before crashing into a fence next to a motel.

The driver of the maroon sedan was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the white car was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not give a reason as to why the crash occurred.